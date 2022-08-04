Jon Heydenreich

The pond is on a hill and the dimples on the surface let us know if there is rain.
In the afternoon breeze the waters move about in small waves. In the evening the breezes subside and the waters settle. The surface seems glassy smooth but it is never glassy smooth. Look carefully and you can be fooled to think it is raining. I have been fooled many a time. Bugs land here and there. In the stillness the pond is so busy. So busy all day.
We yearn for still and quiet waters, for green pastures. But the stillness is never so still and the quiet never so quiet.