Jon Heydenreich

Where we live I can watch the sunrise. If there are clouds I am treated to an array of oranges, yellows, dark purples, and reds as the sun reflects off the clouds. Once the sun is visible the colors disappear. The scene plays out like a slow movie.
But it is not over.
On certain days I pay attention. I marvel at the cotton ball clouds of summer. I suspect they are the product of the summer weather patterns because I do not notice such clouds in the winter. But, alas, that is the issue – paying attention.
Once the day gets going our minds become absorbed by the matters before us and we do not notice.
The beauty is there if we have eyes to see. There is goodness, but it takes discipline to let go of the other stuff.
Maybe the issue is our will to see.