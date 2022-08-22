Jon Heydenreich

At the Mt. Washington Cycling race I first noticed her at the start line. You could not help but notice, as she was the only person there wearing long tights. Everyone was in shorts. A group of us stood in the shade. For the life of me I could not understand why anyone would wear long tights. A mystery to me. She started ahead of us with the younger set. I was with the AARP crowd.

I was the last person over the start line. As with most of the riders you slot into your rhythm and try to keep it up. After the halfway mark I began to pass the first of maybe 30 walkers stretched out over 4 miles. You do not enter this event planning to walk. Passing them is akin to going through a haze of defeat. They walk in a silent, tired solitude.

It was around mile 5 that the woman in tights appeared. She was walking at the base of the last “I do not know if I can manage this” steep slope. As I pedaled past, she said – “You got this. You can do it. Looking good. Go, go, go.” I could feel her urging.

She was the only one who ever said a word. Words borne, perhaps, out of her own disappointment. I looked to thank her at the end but never found her. I have no clue who she is.

But I hope I never forget those words and the way they were spoken.

Be mindful of the words you utter. They may have an effect far more profound than we will ever realize.

Jon Heydenreich is pastor at Brattleboro’s Trinity Lutheran Church.