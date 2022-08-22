Jon Heydenreich

At the Mt. Washington Cycling race I first noticed her at the start line. You could not help but notice, as she was the only person there wearing long tights. Everyone was in shorts. A group of us stood in the shade. For the life of me I could not understand why anyone would wear long tights. A mystery to me. She started ahead of us with the younger set. I was with the AARP crowd.
I was the last person over the start line. As with most of the riders you slot into your rhythm and try to keep it up. After the halfway mark I began to pass the first of maybe 30 walkers stretched out over 4 miles. You do not enter this event planning to walk. Passing them is akin to going through a haze of defeat. They walk in a silent, tired solitude.
It was around mile 5 that the woman in tights appeared. She was walking at the base of the last “I do not know if I can manage this” steep slope. As I pedaled past, she said – “You got this. You can do it. Looking good. Go, go, go.” I could feel her urging.
She was the only one who ever said a word. Words borne, perhaps, out of her own disappointment. I looked to thank her at the end but never found her. I have no clue who she is.
But I hope I never forget those words and the way they were spoken.
Be mindful of the words you utter. They may have an effect far more profound than we will ever realize.