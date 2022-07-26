Jon Heydenreich

“How come our son has not called? I am tired of this. He has not called in I don’t know how long.”
“Didn’t he call last week?”
“No, that was the other child.”
“Well, it was nice talking to him.”
“But this one. He has not called in forever. We changed his diapers. We sent him to school. We helped with his car. We paid for the wedding rehearsal dinner. We send him money…. He should call.”
“I think he called a few weeks back. Remember they told us they were expecting number 2.”
“I don’t care. That was two week ago. He should call.”
“Maybe they are busy and stressed. I am happy they called two weeks ago. I don’t want them calling because they feel like they have to.”
“Well, he has to.”
Tight fist meet open hand. Takes a lot of energy to maintain that fist. What do you have?
“I think the phone is ringing…”
But in time the fingers begin to curl. Be mindful of those fingers.