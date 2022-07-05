Jon Heydenreich

I pass the fireworks stores between Brattleboro and Hinsdale, N.H. with frequency. I cannot see how those businesses survive. The parking lots are empty most days.
But when June starts – Wow! And late June through early July – the parking lots are overflowing all week. Folks love fireworks!
Many towns have their July 4 displays and light up the sky. I know of one town which noted that the evening was getting too expensive so they were about the cancel. Then folks banded together to raise the funds. Because of where we live we can see the fireworks without having to drive anywhere and they are marvelous.
I have come to value, however, the natural display which is there every clear night. No one has to wait for July 4. And that natural display has a certain serenity to it. And it fills me with wonder.