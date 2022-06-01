Jon Heydenreich

Jon Heydenreich
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

When we moved in, the neighbors wondered if I was going to let the field grow. They let their field grow. They also have cattle. Why in the world would I let the field grow and let it become an unruly mess? I dismissed my neighbors as looney tunes.

A relative asked me if I was going to use weed killer on the field since there was so little “good” grass. My relative has one of those pristine lawns. I thought to myself that weed killer, grass seed and fertilizer would cost me more than I ever made in two years. Another looney tune idea.

I cut the field. It is green. All is well. Pour a coffee and relax.

Then one year in early spring I looked at these little buds on top of a stem popping out of the ground. I opened it and noticed the beginnings of some color. So I let it grow. Flowers everywhere. A sea of flowers.

My neighbor must have thought I was a looney tune when I never allowed these flowers to grow and insisted on mowing. I was a captive to suburban lawn propriety. Okay, they have a point.

But I believe in personal change. Call it repentance. Welcome to Vermont. Be mindful of the ego which insists it is right. You might miss the view.

Jon Heydenreich is pastor at Brattleboro’s Trinity Lutheran Church.