Jon Heydenreich

When we moved in, the neighbors wondered if I was going to let the field grow. They let their field grow. They also have cattle. Why in the world would I let the field grow and let it become an unruly mess? I dismissed my neighbors as looney tunes.
A relative asked me if I was going to use weed killer on the field since there was so little “good” grass. My relative has one of those pristine lawns. I thought to myself that weed killer, grass seed and fertilizer would cost me more than I ever made in two years. Another looney tune idea.
I cut the field. It is green. All is well. Pour a coffee and relax.
Then one year in early spring I looked at these little buds on top of a stem popping out of the ground. I opened it and noticed the beginnings of some color. So I let it grow. Flowers everywhere. A sea of flowers.
My neighbor must have thought I was a looney tune when I never allowed these flowers to grow and insisted on mowing. I was a captive to suburban lawn propriety. Okay, they have a point.
But I believe in personal change. Call it repentance. Welcome to Vermont. Be mindful of the ego which insists it is right. You might miss the view.