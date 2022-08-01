Jon Heydenreich

When the wind stops the trees are still. The grasses stand. I am reminded of the quiet of winter.
But it is not so quiet. The birds are forever chirping like little children playing. There is never silence.
Then August. In August the stadium empties. The birds are replaced by the crickets. The crickets are a beacon to get ready. The early leaves change if we look carefully. The flowers tire out. And we wonder when the vegetable stand will close for the season.
Listen for the birds when the wind stops.