Jon Heydenreich

We admire people who go for it and persevere. Seek, ask, knock. Never quit! Push, push. There is much to be said for this. Perseverance builds character and character builds hope.
On the other hand, and at a deeper level, I wonder what it is we seek and how many of us don’t get stricken with the disease of “when.” When I am married, all will be well… when we have children… when we have a house… when we have better jobs… when the children are older… when we are retired… And we never get there. Always seeking.
Maybe we already have what we are looking for.
Most of us yearn for peace. And then that disease of “when” takes over. I will be at peace when… rough way to live. So here is a clue. I may be somewhat at peace in the morning but by the evening I am in a different state. The peace that was there in the morning has been buried under a host of issues. But it was there within me. Dig it up. Throw off the stuff on top. Release the anxieties. Live out of that peace that is there.
“When” is now.
Be mindful of the peace within.