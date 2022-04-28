Jon Heydenreich

I was splitting wood the other day. I used a maul, which is a thick axe. It is so sweet when the maul splits the log with one hit. My neighbor taunted me, “You will want to use my gas powered splitter soon enough!” And that is the issue.
Lose the TV remote and folks feel lost – “Now I have to stand up, walk to the TV and change the channels…” These days we can sit in a chair and simply speak and some device puts on the music we desire. I think we can even give such voice commands to change television stations. You do not even have to find the remote!
With the new cars coming out we do not have to steer the thing. We can sit there. Perish the thought that we ride a bike or walk.
Our culture celebrates this style of life which minimizes the expenditure of energy and effort. And we wonder why we have a public health crisis.
Be mindful of how you move.