Jon Heydenreich

No lines at gas stations
Any shoe without a Vibram sole is potentially dangerous to wear
You are considered dressed appropriately even if your clothes have a little dirt on them
What is a traffic report?
Sweat is a good thing
Uncombed hair is fine
People from someplace else like to wear our shirts
A traffic jam is when there are 5 cars at a traffic light
Dirt roads are a sign of civilization
There are five seasons
The world does not revolve around sports teams. Go live in a big city, you will see. Burlington is not a big city.
Folks are inclined to help the neighbor.
The town clerk knows everything
The dump is a meeting place
You have to look up how to tie a tie on the internet, because you forget.
You don’t mow the lawn until June
Moo Vers (not Greyhound, or the Cheetah Express) but buses named after a cow.