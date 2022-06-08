Jon Heydenreich

No lines at gas stations

Any shoe without a Vibram sole is potentially dangerous to wear

You are considered dressed appropriately even if your clothes have a little dirt on them

What is a traffic report?

Sweat is a good thing

Uncombed hair is fine

People from someplace else like to wear our shirts

A traffic jam is when there are 5 cars at a traffic light

Dirt roads are a sign of civilization

There are five seasons

The world does not revolve around sports teams. Go live in a big city, you will see. Burlington is not a big city.

Folks are inclined to help the neighbor.

The town clerk knows everything

The dump is a meeting place

You have to look up how to tie a tie on the internet, because you forget.

You don’t mow the lawn until June

Moo Vers (not Greyhound, or the Cheetah Express) but buses named after a cow.

Jon Heydenreich is pastor at Brattleboro’s Trinity Lutheran Church.