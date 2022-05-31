Jon Heydenreich

When I first heard the word “woke,” I was a little confused. I am elderly and easily confused. “Woke” for the ancient and easily confused is a big thing. If you are old, the fact that you woke up is a big blessing. When you are old, you do not wake up so much as you warm up – just to get moving again.
But “woke” does not focus on old folks. It has to do with waking up to what people live with, where they have been, and where they are. It is really walking in someone else’s shoes, especially those who are different from you. It has a lot to do with treating others with respect and dignity.
Be mindful – we are blessed if we wake up.