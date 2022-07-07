Jon Heydenreich

The guy stopped his car. I mean no one, absolutely no one, stops. And it made me nervous. Maybe he wanted something.
He was driving down Mt. Ascutney and I was biking up. The Ascutney road is very steep. I am old. Wicked slow. My “speed” is about 2.7 mph. It is hard to keep the bike upright at that speed. The last time I did this I swerved and fell. I learned to keep both hands on the handlebars. Take a hand off to wipe your brow and it could be curtains.
I get nervous when cars go around me or come down the mountain. I do not want to swerve and the road is narrow. This guy stopped his car when he saw me. For the life of me I thought why can’t he just leave me alone. He probably wants directions to Providence or Boston, something ridiculous.
He said, “Good job.”
I did not look. No quick glance. No eye contact. None of that stuff you would normally do when someone gives you a blessing. I think the car was an SUV, probably red.
My eyes were glued to the five feet in front of me. Don’t swerve. Keep moving.
I never look at the trees, streams, cars – nothing. And I never look up. Look up and you see the steeps to come and that can derail me in an instant. The focus is those five feet. Keep the pedals turning. No swerving. No falls.
Each day we have our five feet. Makes no difference what you are doing – you have five feet. You can be gardening, washing clothes, cooking, that is your five feet. Once we start contemplating tomorrow, the next week, all that “has” to be done, what we want to accomplish in the next few hours – that is the equivalent of “looking up” at the steeps to come. Welcome anxiety and fear. That is when the swerving starts. It can take the wind out of your sails in an instant.
Five feet.