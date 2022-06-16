Jon Heydenreich

Take an exerciser involved with some endurance type of activity, take a soldier trained in mindfulness meditation and take a control person with no such background or training. Put them in an experiment where they are exercising while breathing through a straw. Suddenly lower the amount of air they get.
The insular cortex of the brain registers panic, fear and anxiety. In the experiment the insular cortex of the control person goes haywire. The other two do better. They adapt. In fact, the insular cortex in some actually calms down as they focus on the task at hand.
In my mind I wonder if this does not apply to daily life. Matters go south and some folks get into a panicky reactionary mode. Others settle and become focused.
The calm person is most likely to be patient and kind. The anxious person, despite all their cognitive beliefs and good intentions, might not be maximizing their potential for kindness. Of course, when we are in the grips of anxiety we do not realize this – all we know is the anxiety of the moment which holds us captive.
Want peace? Cognitive beliefs matter – and meditation and exercise can make a big difference.