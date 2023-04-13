Jon Heydenreich

I am leading a book group on Kate Bowler’s “Everything Happens For A Reason and Other Lies I Loved.” She is a professor at Duke Divinity School and delves into her struggle with cancer.
The book is an easy read. I anticipate meeting 2-4 times. I will provide dinner – ziti and salad. No dessert because I am trying to cut back and I am the cook. We will meet Tuesdays from 6 to around 7:30 p.m. If the book is too expensive, let me know as I will have extra copies.
We will have some folks from my church and it would be good to enlarge the group with people who read this invitation. Let me know if you are interested: jonathanheydenreich6@gmail.com. I lead these groups acknowledging we do not have to agree on everything, but can benefit from each other and be friends.
The group will meet for the first time on Tuesday, May 2, in the basement at Trinity Lutheran, 161 Western Ave. (Route 9), Brattleboro.