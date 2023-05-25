Jon Heydenreich

I have met a few folks who have seen my picture. The newspaper insisted on the picture. These astute, superior human beings say, “What a terrible picture, you look much younger.”
I never know how to respond. I am not into face creams or ‘look younger’ elixirs. My wife cuts my hair so it is not that I go to an upscale coiffure. I think these perceptive comments may be because I am forthcoming about my ante-bellum age and people anticipate a wrinkled, mummified soul.
It does give me something to throw at my wife – “Someone told me I look young, so there.” Of course, she is convinced she looks younger than I do. What a win/win.
Then there are the folks who comment, “Don’t say you are old, you are only as old as you think!” Well, I think I am old.
No matter what anyone says to you, you know the truth.
Be mindful – don’t get swept away... no matter what they say.