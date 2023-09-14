When you write a column like this every day, and you do it for free, after a time you begin to wonder if it is worth it. Does anyone read it? Does it make much difference? On occasion I run into someone who says something and that is a boost.
It is a real boost to have folks respond to my appeal for support for the Brattleboro Boys and Girls Club Charity ride. Lots of folks have sent kind words and checks. That is a real “pick me up.” It is a boost to my morale and I know it is a boost to the folks at the Club. And they are the point.
How about giving a lot of people a lift?
A check for the Brattleboro Boys and Girls Club can be sent to:
Jon Heydenreich
Trinity Lutheran Church
161 Western Avenue
Brattleboro, Vermont 05301