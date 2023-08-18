Jon Heydenreich 

Today is the Mt. Washington Cycling race. I have been working toward this moment since last fall. Dealt with 3 months on crutches. Changed my diet, lost over 30 pounds, trained, etc. I have forked out lots of willpower and sweat.
The climb will put me in what the English call, “a spot of bother.” Last year I vowed I would never do it again. There is a physical aspect to this, but the mental effort to keep going...
So it has been a fearful week. Will I make it, how hard will it be, will I make it? Fear. Time and place are irrelevant to me. It is all about finishing. Everyone goes through a “a spot of bother.”
How does one deal with fear? Acknowledge it. No denial. No pretend games. No masks. No machismo. Fear is real. Gotta step back, observe and name it. Then manage.
I move from fear to trusting in what has been given to me by my creator. I trust the wisdom I have gained. I trust the work I have done. All that builds confidence.
Manage the fear. Trust. And go.