Jon Heydenreich

I am fascinated by the ways in which we connect to the sacred – call it that place of peace – the beyond that is within. The church I grew up in had a tendency to cookie-cutter people: prayer, singing, bible reading, etc. If I did not appreciate all that, I felt a bit guilty as these were the things I should or ought to do. The problem was that some of the things on that list did not foster any kind of peace or sacred connection – for me.
Peace might be through time with authentic friends, a walk in the woods, a long swim, a hard run, watching the sunset, or simply sitting. But these things did not check off any of the boxes on the “ought to do” list.
Sometimes we need drop the conditioning and become aware of how we have experienced the sacred. For some – that “ought to do” list is gratifying, but not for all. There is something to be said for following the path that our forebears have carved out, but something as well to be said for following where our hearts lead us.
Be mindful of that voice within.