Jon Heydenreich

We do not have to be caught in that prison of our creation. If you are fueled by hope – go. If you are fueled by hope, you know what that means. Just go.
In the Shawshank Redemption, Red says to Andy, “Hope is a dangerous thing.” Red was thinking hope was dangerous because they were in prison and Red’s approach was to know the system, play the prison games, get ahead within the system. Red was reconciled to where he was. Hope set Red up for disappointment. Andy wasn’t reconciled to where he was.
Andy says – no. Hope is beautiful. Andy wanted out.
I agree with Red’s words, Andy’s sentiment.
Maybe where we are, is not where we can be. Hope.
Hope can get you to the top of your mountain. Hope to see you there.
