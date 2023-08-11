Jon Heydenreich 

I live a blessed life. But the idea that retirement is a relaxed, laissez faire moment is beyond me.
I have houses to paint with our son, the church, big bike race around the corner, bike coming in the mail I have to build (very exciting), old bike I need to get fixed, last minute race preparations, new painting jobs added to the list, this column, the daily writings I do for the church, my wife, sisters vacationing here, weeding the garden (haha), logs that need splitting, mower that does not work right, grass that is too long.
Suddenly, the ease of winter living at 25 mph is over and I need to move at 80. I do not like 80.
Be mindful as to whose foot is on the pedal.