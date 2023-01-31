Jon Heydenreich

I was involved with some protests when in college. I do not have the memory of liberal/conservative being such a “thing” then, as it seems to be now. We argued over issues. I was alone on my side. My friends usually took the opposite side. One was in ROTC and pro-military to an extreme. Ended up a major player in the CIA and saved a lot of lives. My other friends were typically pro-business and the status quo to an extreme. We argued, we fussed, we were friends. Always friends.
A few years ago a few of us flew from around the country to DC to meet up. We met to say good-bye to our buddy in the CIA as he lay dying. Always friends.
Be nice if we could have a sense of self which transcends our “views.” Back then, we had good arguments, challenged each other. Always friends.
Today it seems we look askance at those who do not agree with us – be it religion, politics, social causes. We get anchored in our views and if you disagree with my view it is akin to an attack on me. Then we want nothing to do with one another.
Be mindful of where we find our self.