Jon Heydenreich

Someone said something insulting to me. I was hurt. In milliseconds the hurt morphed into anger. Anger can be protective, “Don’t hurt me!” My thoughts and words in response, however, are typically more aggressive and I am inclined to use language. Then I replay the insult with my wife, friends, etc. In effect, that comment is made to me many more times.
“Do not let the sun go down on your anger.” Well, give me a month, maybe a year. When I live in my ego, which is easily offended, I can live for a long time at that anger address. Who am I? Who was I created to be? Do I seek peace? Where do I want to live? That is the stuff of the pause.
The pause prompts me to change address. Part of this spiritual movement is acceptance. Face truth, reality. The event happened. What can I learn from it? The second step is to move. I do not want to live in that ego self. I want to live in my better self, which can be accepting, graceful and forgiving. That is where I am at peace.
Be mindful, let that comment be made once, then find a new address where there is peace. That anger place can be a perpetual drain that exacts a toll on us and, by way of our demeanor, a toll on others. Seek peace.