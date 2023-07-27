Jon Heydenreich

Is there ever any let up? Do we ever arrive? Can we unpack our bags? Some of us plan a vacation trip and no sooner than we arrive and we are planning the trip home.

Seems like every week has its stuff. And if there is a relatively calm week or two, you know something is coming.

“Relief” is that drink, or food or pill, some kind of indulgence “because I deserve it,” the package in the mail … Then we “wake up” to the grind and the next thing to tend to.

If we embrace the insecurities of the day, we might find it within us to discover a pause of contemplation and serenity.

Be mindful — we are never there yet, always on the way. Pause at the rest stops. It might affect how fast we drive.

Jon Heydenreich is pastor at Brattleboro’s Trinity Lutheran Church.