Jon Heydenreich

I heard from a number of folks who are atheists but read this column – even though it is written by a pastor of a church.
I say bravo to them. I do not opine on matters religious very often, although it is a leitmotif of the column.
Someone once said to me that they did not believe in God. I wondered what was the god they did not believe in. My bet was that I did not believe in that god either. But they were sufficiently strident so I did not go into it.
My sense is that lots of hurt has been visited upon folks in the name of “god.” Often, we have a political or social agenda and, in effect, we use “god” to give it cosmic authority. God gets aligned with some kind of preferred worldview. For others “god” is presented in a way that makes no rational or scientific sense. I get that, too.
It’s messy. Be mindful of the ways we understand that which is eternal and ultimate.
I am at the Works Thursday and Friday at 9 a.m. I have had some meaningful moments with folks. Stop by and say “hi.”