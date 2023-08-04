Jon Heydenreich

Our visions or goals can be an inspiration, or they can be boring. I suspect that some of us select goals which we know we can reach. There is something to be said for this. We script out a vision and we can feel good about getting there.
Those easy to reach goals can be a first step, or they can be so easy to reach that we do not need to push our selves to get there.
Pick a goal which seems just out of reach, a vision which maybe you make, maybe not. That kind of goal can motivate us to reach into our bag of tricks to do all we can to make it. We might look for a support team of sorts, dig deep into our reservoir of discipline, get ultra focused. Those visions can build up our confidence in what we are capable of doing and becoming.
Be mindful – there are precious few people who have such visions. When you meet one, you know it. They have a palpable resolve. And you get the sense that what you think does not make much difference to them. They know where they are headed. Be one of the few.