Jon Heydenreich

After my ankle break, three physical therapists grimaced at the notion of bike racing this summer. If we do not sell ourselves short, there is usually someone who will.
Last July I was straddling my bike on top of Mt. Ascutney. A young couple walked by. He was wearing a triathlon shirt. He asked how long it took me. They all ask. “About an hour, slow, I am old and heavy!” He responded, “You are in the 1 percent, don’t forget that.” I wasn’t sure what he meant, but I got the idea. He blessed me.
At the finish of the race last year, my wife was concerned as I was not acting like the guy she married. I told her this was the real me. Maybe not one of my better ideas. On the way home I discovered that 2023 was the 50th anniversary of the race. She said, “You should go.” After what she had seen, I was stunned. She blessed me.
Be mindful of where people are taking you... better yet, be mindful of where you are taking others. At times, I have been a speed bump for others. Go when you can, and bless others along the way.
I am at the Works Thursday and Friday at 9 a.m. Have had some meaningful moments with folks. Stop by and say “hi.”