Jon Heydenreich

I need a few more folks for my book group. The book is by Marcus Borg – “The God We Never Knew: Beyond Dogmatic Religion to a More Authentic Contemporary Faith.” We will meet Tuesdays around 6 p.m. for dinner and discussion. Dinner will be simple and I imagine we are finished by 7:30 or so. It should take around five weeks to complete the book – maybe 30 pages a week. The book can be found on the internet where there are assorted reviews.
The purpose of the gathering is for fellowship, connection and some deeper than usual discussion. If you follow this column you know that we do not have to agree on matters and can be friends.
Let me know. I have about 3-5 folks who are interested but would like a larger group, if possible. I figured maybe some folks who read this column might be interested.
Send me an email at jonathanheydenreich6@gmail.com.