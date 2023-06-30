Jon Heydenreich 

Every week a different group gathers at my church. Some old faces, some new. Visitors, family, a different group every Sunday. And each week that “same” person is in a different place. Maybe the week was great, maybe not. It changes from week to week, but we think of these weekly gatherings as being “the same,” stable, secure. That is not remotely accurate, any more than the weekly routine at the job site is the same. It all changes, when we have eyes to see.
Same with the family – the kids change – maybe imperceptible day to day, but they change just like we do. We change. Cannot climb the stairs the way we used to. Those clothes do not fit quite as well. E-bike replaces the pedal power.
Be mindful, be where you are. We will not be here again.