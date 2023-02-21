Jon Heydenreich

Most of my life I have struggled with my weight. I spent years obese, more years overweight.
Someone once called me slender. I figure they were being kind, reacting to our culture’s efforts to normalize carrying all this around. I knew better.
Back in the day, studies linked cigarette smoking to lung cancer. The link was easy to see. Cigarette companies brought out the doctors and athletes to hawk their products. It took decades to get where we are now. The denial of death – “it won’t happen to me” is quite a power.
Studies have confirmed (or strongly suggested) the connections between nutrition and cardio-vascular disease, hypertension, cancers, and diabetes. The health connections are not nearly as clear and obvious as those with smoking.
If we altered our nutrition, a lot of food places would close. Drug companies would make less money. Some food producers would face ruin. Many enterprises have a lot at stake in keeping our habits as they are.
Unless we chew different stuff, nothing changes.
I am at a loss as to what might motivate us. “They are out to get me,” – maybe that provokes sufficient anger. “I am wasting life,” – maybe that guilt motivates me. “Love life and see the good,” – perhaps a fuller embrace of the goodness of life and our possibilities moves us. The latter worked for me, when it worked.
It is difficult to appropriate truth and live in it. I used to smoke, despite the warnings.
Be mindful of truth. That mindfulness might make a difference to some.