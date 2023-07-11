Jon Heydenreich

Churches are like food. There is a variety of foods – Thai, Chinese, Japanese, Italian, American, French. Most of them are not remotely alike. Sadly, most churches get lumped together, as if they are all French food. Well, no. The only way you can really figure out what is being served is to taste.
Some churches get political and take strong stances on social issues, others not as much. Some are formal, others informal. Some are protective of women’s health choices, others not as much. Some are of the view – our way or the highway, others celebrate diversity. The variety, like food, is startling.
When the media covers a church rarely is it said there was a decent meal. You might never know that soup kitchens mostly were started by churches. Clothing drives, food drives, refugee re-settlement - most got their impetus from a church or synagogue. Where do most of the 12-step groups meet?
Be mindful of tasting before saying no thank you.