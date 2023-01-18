Jon Heydenreich

The internet, for all its blessings, can be isolating. Winter can foster this movement toward isolation for some of us. It seems that much harder to get out when it is colder and darker.
Churches and civic groups used to provide a sense of community. That does not happen as much. We can glob onto internet communities, which we become a part of from the isolation of our computer. I am guessing that suffices for some.
In-person interaction has dissipated relative to the past. I think there is a cost associated with this, and I suspect it is a gnawing sense of loneliness.
There is only one way out of this. Own it and get involved.
Be mindful of what is going on within.