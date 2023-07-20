Jon Heydenreich 

If I do not get my way... when my expectations are not met... when I am in a bad mood... when I want attention... when I am a victim... when someone is mean-spirited... when I am taken advantage of... when I see immorality... when the weather is not to my liking...
The list is endless. As are the complaints.
When we are surrounded by a cacophony of complaints it is akin to trying to swim with weights on our ankles. I find it challenging to keep my head above water rejoicing in any good. Many complaints are justified, but we do not need to bathe in them. There is goodness in the day, would we have eyes to see.
I asked some folks what they were grateful for. One woman chimed in – “I am grateful I am still alive.” She is 84.
Good place to start.