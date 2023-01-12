Jon Heydenreich

When am I OK? Good? Lovable? Adequate?
When I lose weight, look younger or older, eat differently, exercise, join the ‘right’ political cause, write my congressperson, make enough money, give away enough money, stop going on the internet, stop being so bossy, clean up my language, am one of the cool kids, get good grades, treat others with more kindness… then I will be OK.
There is no end to the conditions we hold out for ourselves, or that others hold out for us. Stuff we feel we should do, or have to do. And they are unique to each of us.
Ever consider that you are loved as is?
No conditions. You are valued, you are worth it.