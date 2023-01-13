Jon Heydenreich

With the recent storm the apple tree blew over. It was an ancient tree. I bet it has been on the property from the early 1900s. Someone planted it. I was nursing it along and it provided many apples in good years. But, the wind arrived, and there will be no more apples.
I will cut it up and we will plant two small trees. I am not so sure we will live long enough to get many apples from them. But one day, someone should have a harvest, much like the harvest we enjoyed.
We had a new grandchild enter the drama. We are the old ones now. The generations rise and they pass away before you, O God. So do the apple trees.
Someone planted that tree, or started those flowers, or made that stone wall… and we have no idea who they are.
Be mindful of the tomorrows.