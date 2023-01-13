Jon Heydenreich

With the recent storm the apple tree blew over. It was an ancient tree. I bet it has been on the property from the early 1900s. Someone planted it. I was nursing it along and it provided many apples in good years. But, the wind arrived, and there will be no more apples.

I will cut it up and we will plant two small trees. I am not so sure we will live long enough to get many apples from them. But one day, someone should have a harvest, much like the harvest we enjoyed.

We had a new grandchild enter the drama. We are the old ones now. The generations rise and they pass away before you, O God. So do the apple trees.

Someone planted that tree, or started those flowers, or made that stone wall… and we have no idea who they are.

Be mindful of the tomorrows.

Jon Heydenreich is pastor at Brattleboro’s Trinity Lutheran Church.