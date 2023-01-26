Jon Heydenreich

Sometimes we have trouble seeing the goodness of life. And we do not realize this about ourselves.
I am burdened that some people eschew the work that might improve our level of happiness and peace. Writing down 3, 4, 5 blessings of the day truly will change our outlook. I suspect folks feel they do not need it.
Many times we do not stop to listen to our words which can be filled with darkness – and I sense why. We are convinced that our complaints are fully justified and reasonable. If you seek to point out good to folks who are in that place they tend to feel you do not understand or they see you as a Pollyanna.
Some are captive to the darkness and do not realize it.
Be mindful of your time of day. No day is so full of complaint that there is no light to be seen. No matter how dark one may think it is, there is light the darkness cannot overcome. Look for it.