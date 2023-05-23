Jon Heydenreich

“I have not been as kind and patient as I could have been.”
A fellow Pastor took this “confession” out of the worship he led. It is kind of a Debbie Downer — the part about being excessively self-concerned and not especially tuned into others.
Come on — it is not like I commit crimes, hit people, steal... I am basically a good guy.
Truth can be hard to accept. For instance, some “news” folks admitted fostering lies. But numerous people, who believed the lies, insist they are truth. They have a hard time admitting their beliefs are askew. I wonder if pride and ego make it hard to admit a mistake.
None of this pride and ego thing, however, applies to “us.” As for my parking ticket. First, parking should be free. Second, you gonna make an issue out of a dollar? And, beyond this parking ticket fiasco, do not get on my case about living in affluence while people in our world starve. Get real. What am I supposed to do?
Be mindful, it is always “them,” never me. By the way, my pastor friend’s church? Happy place, delusional, but happy. Prompts me to wonder what “happiness” is based on.