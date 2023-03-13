Jon Heydenreich

Last week I presented three options. The Mt. Washington bike race was filling up sooner than I anticipated. I planned to enter in August when I would know if I was recovered enough from a broken ankle, sufficiently trained and “light” enough to finish. But by August the event could be filled up.
Option One – train hard and hope there is an opening come August. What will be, will be.
Option Two – enter now ($350) and take the chance on being ready.
Option Three – go easier this summer and look to 2024.
Each option has a spiritual dimension. Option one has a stoical element. Accept fate. Maybe I do not get in, maybe I do. Option two is the risk: “You better get after it.” Option three is the gentler course, embracing the limitations of life. “You are 67 and recovering from injury, work for 2024. Accept where you are in this grand drama of life.”
What course to follow?
I am of the view that sometimes we need to set up camp on the wrong side of comfort. Gotta go when I can - because there will be a day when I do not have that choice. Go, because I can.
For me it is a bike race – but for anyone it could be learning to play an instrument, going to A.A., singing in a chorale, seeing a therapist, knitting, that conversation, taking a course, exercise of some sort.
Be mindful – every day we gaze at those mountains. Every day is an opportunity. There is a time to sit, and there is a time to be on the wrong side of comfort and climb. Squeeze the gift. (Continued tomorrow.)
I am at the Works Thursday and Friday at 9 a.m. I have had some meaningful moments with folks. Stop by and say “hi.”