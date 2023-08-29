Jon Heydenreich 

When I get a pat on the back, an attaboy, that feeds my ego. Whenever we get affirmation and acclaim that builds us up. For a minute. A good word in the morning might be a build up for a few hours. The next day we want more. Addicted.
One the other hand, when I stop to, not just see but savor, the flowers and the clouds, that feeds my soul. It has a calming effect. I do not get the high of my addiction, but I live in a measure of peace.
My ego gets fed when I win, when I have success. And that is good for a minute and I want more. Addicted.
On the other hand, when I am absorbed in the flow of study, teaching, writing, a project, that feeds my soul.
When I have power and influence, enough money to buy something – that too is a build up. For a minute. Then I desire more. Addicted.
On the other hand, when absorbed in meaningful conversation and truly listening to another, there is a measure of peace. Feeds the soul.
We spend a lot of our time dining in the ego world.
Be mindful of feeding the soul.