Jon Heydenreich

My friend, along with the rest of us, has gone through an assortment of ailments. His attitude is — “I just want to avoid getting hurt.” I get this. He has had three or four surgeries, all kinds of illnesses. I am still limping from my leg issue and three months on crutches. Be safe, be careful. Don’t get hurt.
We can be stupid taking risks. Then there is such a thing as overdoing the “be careful” business. I have had lots of folks tell me to “be careful.” Many times they are really saying, why not sit?
We lose a lot when we sit. I was amazed at how weak I became after three months on crutches. It took effort to build it back — one brick at a time. And I do not doubt there are many who start, only to be discouraged to see they are not where they thought they would be according to their memories of the “old days.” Maybe that foundation is not what it used to be, but it is still a foundation.
One brick at a time. Be mindful — there will come a day to look back, but as long as we can lift a brick — this is a day to build. Don’t be too careful.