So this guy comes up to me, “You don’t look that old.” I am wondering what the heck he was expecting. I write "I am old" all the time. But he is on to a truth. I am hip.

The younger generation can dismiss you once you look a certain way – gray hair, I suppose. Well, watch out who you dismiss. What are they – Generation a, x, z? Who knows, I get confused. But I will tell you – join me on the Boys and Girls Club charity bike ride – we will see who is old. I do the steps at the ski jump. Some probably think I take a nap every 10 steps.

So no more of this, “I am old” stuff. We just threw out the manual typewriter – all electric now. We have a dishwasher, too. Got it in 2018. I have been a little slow getting it hooked up. Brand new.

I hear folks talking about windows 11. Well, well - we have a good 15 windows at our place. We are way ahead of that game. Clean them ourselves. And we replaced our black and white TV – could not find a buyer for the old one though. People do not know a bargain when they see one in the paper. Reception for this newfangled color thing is only so so. Need a better antenna. And all this talk about “smart” phones. How dumb is that - a phone is a phone. You put your finger in the round hole and turn it. 7 times. Dial the number, it rings, someone answers on the other end and you talk. Nothing “smart” about the phone. Now to get the record player fixed...

I am hip.

And if you ride along with me... I’ll go slow, maybe.

Jon Heydenreich is pastor at Brattleboro’s Trinity Lutheran Church.