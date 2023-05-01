Jon Heydenreich

A buddy of mine is into interpreting dreams. He took some course. This is how he feels God may be speaking to him. He has become a regular Sigmund Jung with a Joseph flavor. (Joseph is a guy in the Bible who interpreted dreams.) For me, this dream thing is dicey. Like how do I remember all the dream... and what if I forget an important part. That could probably screw up the works.
I also think it lends itself to a lot of star gazing. “What are you doing, honey?” “I am thinking about my dream!” “Ummm, I do not want to interrupt your Nobel Prize aspirations, but how about helping with the dishes...”
I am into cosmic communication. I take one hand, place it on my stomach, and squeeze. Interpretation fairly straight forward. God also speaks to me when I drive. I look at the side of the road. There is a message there, too. Pick up. The problem is that which is obvious is not necessarily what I want to hear. I had another one the other day, direct from God – “maximize your potential for being kind.” Tough one. Lots of times God tells me I am accepted. Accepting that can be a struggle.
Be mindful - messages from God can be clear... and disconcerting, but they lead us in a meaningful direction. Dream on, but don’t over-complicate matters.