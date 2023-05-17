Jon Heydenreich

I was taking my bike out of the car and getting ready to ride when two folks cycled by me. They were flying. I was stupefied. They did not look the slightest bit winded. Their bikes looked heavy and they looked like they had just been working in the garden. And they were chatting away!
Their bikes had these little engines. E-bikes. The engines serve a good purpose. They are meant to be an “assist,” meaning you still have to pedal. The bikes are a blessing for folks who want to get out there but cannot get up hills very easily.
I am capable of the effort, more or less. But a lot of folks may not be able to manage. That is why e-bikes can be such a grand thing. For yours truly, they are a temptation to dial it back. That day is coming ...
The kids will want to take away my car keys. Go ahead. I have a plan. E-bike, here I come.
Be mindful, it is still all about the effort.