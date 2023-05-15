Jon Heydenreich

You can run into a “go along to get along” person who thinks they ooze energy and vitality. A lot of “go along” folks do not want to think of themselves as “go along” folks. But the energy is not there.
You can run into a person who once oozed vitality who has caved. They do not want to admit the energy is not there.
For both groups those visions of what might be can gnaw at us. The train is there. Gotta get on. We come up with all kinds of rationalizations to stand there and let the train go. And at times the folks around us do not help the cause.
Be mindful of where the gas station is. Look for ones where you fill your own tank. Because that is the way it is.
I plan to hang out at The Works in downtown Brattleboro this Thursday around 8:30 a.m. Stop by if you feel like shooting the breeze for a bit.