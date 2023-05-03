Jon Heydenreich

Spring comes and I make an intentional effort to keep the car, or life, in first gear, trying not to rev the engine. Have to touch up the deck paint, pick up sticks, start the garden. The temptation is to knock off all this as quickly as possible and then enjoy. The temptation is to slam the car into 2nd gear, then 3rd and 4th and get it done.
There will always be things to knock off. Soon enough it will be the fall list and then the winter list and we are back to where we are now. I remind myself that one day I will check out and there will be that list of unattended to matters.
Be mindful – savor and enjoy. The list will never be done. It can wait.