I figure over the past 500 columns I have written words that set you off. “This guy is a moon unit, makes no sense, insensitive, typical male orientation, clueless... ”
In the worst cases you might have been enjoying a Happy Meal and someone said, “You know I was reading the Mindful Minute. Why don’t you walk instead?” Just wrecked your Happy Meal. Blame me. “I wish this guy would move to Albany, Pittsburgh, somewhere...”
Your turn to even the score... and do some good for the community to boot.
I had planned to do the 40-mile ride for the Brattleboro Boys and Girls Club bike ride on September 30. With 20 more contributors, I will do the 60-mile ride. I have not done 60 miles in years. Gotta put 911 on speed dial. Brattleboro Memorial get ready.
Checks can be made out to Brattleboro Boys and Girls Club and sent to:
Jon Heydenreich
Trinity Lutheran Church
161 Western Avenue
Brattleboro, Vermont 05031
Thus far, 180 readers have contributed over $4,100.
I need 20 more contributors to reach that goal of 200 contributors. Be terrific if we could hit $5,000. Any size donation gets us closer. Thanks...