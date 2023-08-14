Jon Heydenreich 

I looked forward to summer, warm days, sunny, cotton ball clouds, the garden and the trees. “Summer” for me seemed like a static concept.
But “summer” is not like this.
We live across from a large field. The field grass grows until it is cut down for hay and then it grows again. The rich greenery of our flowers is gone, replaced by the blooms. Same with the tomatoes. One day streams are full, then the May drought and they are empty and now they are full again, for a time.
We say “the river” flows, when there really is no static “river.” It is better phrased “flowing is the river.” Each day is different.
Same with summer.
Be mindful of the changes. There is precious little “static.”