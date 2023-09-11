Jon Heydenreich

Jon Heydenreich
I put a bowl out at my church – Brattleboro Boys and Girls Club Charity Bike Ride – 200 contributors needed! Then I put a clipboard there for folks to leave their initials if they made a donation.

Why not where you work? At your club? Raises awareness of the Boys and Girls Club, shows you care about it – it will keep this column going. I am facing the reality that I do not have whatever it takes to inspire 200 people. I need an assist here. Have folks leave their initials if they contribute.

Contact me – I will come to wherever you are and pick it up.

I need 200 to keep this going. “200 Contributors to the Boys and Girls Club Charity Ride Needed – Keep the Mindful Minute Going!”

Donation checks can be written to: Brattleboro Boys and Girls Club, and sent to:

Jon Heydenreich

Trinity Lutheran Church

161 Western Avenue

Brattleboro, Vermont 05301

Jon Heydenreich is pastor at Brattleboro’s Trinity Lutheran Church.