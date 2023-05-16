Jon Heydenreich

What happens when things do not go right? You put out the energy. You took the risks. You planned for every contingency. You took your time. You got enough rest. You prayed about it. You worked. You did everything in your power. You ate right. You exercised.
All the boxes got checked. You drafted the right players. You had the “God spoke to me” dream. Your friends were gung ho. Your parents or kids or grandkids thought it was a great idea. You got all As. You got the raise and the promotion. You lost the weight, or you gained the needed weight. You lifted the weights.
You sent the flowers and sprang for dinner. You did the rehab. You saw the counselor(s). You even went to church or synagogue or did the walk in the woods. You did yoga. You voted at every election – for the right, moral person.
You picked up the trash on the road. You recycled. You have the solar panels. You are sustainable. You have no carbon footprint. You said “hello” to everyone. You left a generous tip. And...
Failure.
You get knocked down. God, everyone, let you down.
When you have days like this... There is a time to sit. And there is a time to walk.
Be mindful – no one ever walked while sitting. What time is it?
I plan to hang out at the Works in downtown Brattleboro this Thursday around 8:30 a.m. Stop by if you feel like shooting the breeze for a bit.