Jon Heydenreich

They changed the rules in baseball. Pitchers have to be quicker. The game was too slow. Kind of like golf. Takes too much time.
I marvel at people at games who are on their phones and taking pictures. I wonder how much of the game they miss. And it is not just the fans! I recall some basketball players being disciplined for being on their phones when they were taken out of the game.
We yearn for something to occupy our minds. We do not sit well. A college student told me of being in a lecture taking notes on his laptop while he had an open window to sports scores, a movie he missed and his Facebook page.
Distracted becomes normal. Peace, slow mind, becomes abnormal.
Be mindful of normal. I wonder how we really want to live.