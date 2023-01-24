Jon Heydenreich 

I have spent 25 percent of my year in a walking boot - broken ankle followed by torn Achille’s tendon. The boot is now off. I am afraid.
I do not know what will happen next.
My situation impresses upon me that we never know what will happen – car accident, illness, injury, some kind of calamity.
We live with uncertainty, which can be paralyzing. In order to live with the uncertainty, often we bury the fear. We cannot live paralyzed by fear, so we have to bury it. In my situation I cannot “bury” this foot so easily.
Fear can be a blessing, moderating our behavior so that we minimize risks. But too much fear and we live too safely and miss out on life. The Way is the middle ground.
Manage the fear.